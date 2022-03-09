Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock Reach Settlement in Bitter Divorce Battle

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have reached a divorce settlement that includes spousal support for Blackstock and a custody decree for their children.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon signed off on the terms, which grants Clarkson primary custody of their two children, daughter River, 7; and son Remington, 5, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Blackstock will have the kids one weekend a month, the outlet stated. He will receive $115,000 a month in spousal support, but those payments expire in January 2024, TMZ noted. Clarkson, meanwhile, will keep the former couple’s Montana ranch, though Blackstock is allowed to live there until June 1 but must pay $12,500 a month for rent, the outlet further noted.

Clarkson filed to end her marriage with Blackstock after several years in 2020. What ensued was a lengthy, and very public, divorce proceeding. She has since spoken openly about the divorce on several occasions.

In December 2020, she shared with author Glennon Doyle during an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" what she found to be the most challenging thing about the split.

"The hardest for me is the kids," she admitted, according to Billboard. "I think, as women especially, we're trained to take it all on and deal with it, and you're fine. But it's your babies that you worry about."

Clarkson said her children were what motivated her to finally seek the divorce.

"We've all been trained to believe a good mother is a liar. I didn't leave a marriage in spite of being a good mother; I left because I am a good mother," she said, adding that the split was also best for her and Blackstock.

Towards the end of 2021, Clarkson admitted during an appearance on the "Love Someone With Delilah" podcast that she had missed the red flags in her marriage.

"I regret nothing," she said, according to She Knows. "Even unfortunate things that happen in your life, or hard things, ’cause we can do hard things."

Clarkson explained that the obstacles a person encounters in their life are ultimately what builds their character.

"I feel like that’s what shapes you; it’s what makes you a better person, it’s what makes you recognize: OK I missed those red flags, I missed that, I ignored that on purpose."