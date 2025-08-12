Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Cause of Death Revealed

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's cause of death has been confirmed.

The 48-year-old talent manager, with whom Clarkson was locked in a long and complex legal battle following their split, died Aug. 7 of melanoma, a form of skin cancer that he had been living with for three years, the Silver Bow County coroner announced Monday.

"The cause of death was melanoma; the manner of death was natural," Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis told The Hollywood Reporter. According to the report, Blackstock died at home under hospice care surrounded by loved ones.

Blackstock's management company, Starstruck, founded by his father, first revealed his death on Instagram.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years," the post read. "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Clarkson announced late Wednesday that she had postponed her Las Vegas residency to be with her kids as Blackstock was ill. The former couple shared custody of their children — River, 10, and Remington, 8.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," Clarkson wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she added. "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Blackstock and Clarkson were married from 2013 to 2022. Blackstock was previously married to Melissa Ashworth from 1999 to 2012. Ashworth took to social media over the weekend to remember her late ex-husband.

"On May 29, 1999 I married the man who would become the father of my children," she wrote, according to Page Six. "Brandon was full of charm, witt [sic], and just an absolute gentleman who happened to wear cowboy boots, wrangler jeans, and a cowboy hat."

Ashworth described Blackstock as "by far, hands down, the best Daddy and Pa."

"He loved hard and he fought hard. The best thing Brandon has left for his children is they know where he is," she wrote.

Ashworth shared two children with Blackstock — daughter Savannah, 23, and son Seth, 18.

"I've heard it said, 'Nothing is lost when you know where it is' and Brandon is with Jesus his Savior," Ashworth added. "Savannah, Seth, and our grandchildren are the best parts of who Brandon and I are. Thank you all for your prayers and condolences."