Kelly Clarkson Slept in Her Car Before 'American Idol' Audition

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that she slept in her car "for a few days" before auditioning for the first season of "American Idol" because the place where she was staying was trashed by fire.

Clarkson's appearance on the popular singing show in 2002 catapulted her to fame, but at the time she was an unknown singer hoping to establish a career in the music industry.

"I actually moved out to LA with some random person I did not know," Clarkson shared of her life before fame with guest Kevin Bacon on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"Really?" he said.

"Yeah, she just needed a roommate. I was like, 'I'll do it,' and I moved from Texas to LA with a random stranger," she replied.

Clarkson went on to explain that she ended up not living there for long because the place where they were staying caught fire.

"It burned down, so yeah," she said. "Then, I slept in my car for a few days and then tried out for a show called 'American Idol,' so it all worked out."

Clarkson added that she thinks everyone in the music industry has a "crazy story" of struggling before achieving success.

''You've really got to want your dream" she said. "The universe makes you really want it."

Earlier this year, Clarkson opened up about her decision to move to New York, saying she needed a "fresh start" following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The "Breakaway" singer made the remarks while opening up about moving "The Kelly Clarkson Show" from Los Angeles during an interview with USA Today.

"I’ll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision," Clarkson said. "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York.'"

In June 2020, the TV personality filed for divorce from Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage. They share two children, River Rose, 9, and Remington, 7, who moved with Clarkson. She was granted primary custody of the children in March 2022.