Singer Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Dies at 37 Following Cancer Battle

Mike Mora, the husband of singer Kelis, has died at age 37 following a battle with stage IV cancer.

A rep for Kelis confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight on Monday.

"Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you," the statement read.

Mora and Kelis wed in 2014. The following year they welcomed their son, Shepard, and in 2020 their daughter, whose name has not been revealed. Kelis also shares son Knight, 12, with ex-husband Nas.

Mora chronicled his cancer battle on Instagram with a series of photos and videos, revealing that doctors had given him 18 months to live.

"Scared as F¥#% … The story will continue.." he wrote in one Instagram post.

In another post, he revealed wanting to use his platform to inspire others to stay strong through the “most unexpected situations.

"I never thought this could happen to me," he wrote. "At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through."

Mora also recounted on Instagram the moment he was officially diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma — stomach cancer stage 4.

"So the morning of my last UCLA hospital stay, doctors came in my room and gave me the most horrifying, unexpected news," he captioned a photo of a sheet of paper with a description of the disease.

"I did not understand the language written on this paper. All I knew from the look in their faces was that it wasn’t a good diagnosis," he continued. "It was the worst diagnosis. And they were scared for me. I asked how they were going to help me. They said they couldn’t do anything else for me. I had to search on my for some sort of solution. Scary days."