Keith Urban Confirms Bo Burnham-Phoebe Bridgers Romance

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have unintentionally just confirmed the reported romance between Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham.

Urban accidentally outed the couple when he posted a video to TikTok of himself and Kidman dancing to a song during Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

"Shout out to Taylor, her team, and ALL of the Swifts who showered us with soooo many friendship bracelets. We had the BEST night," he captioned the video.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Bridgers kissing Burnham in the background months after rumors emerged that they were a pair.

"Keith Urban's wanted to do this ever since Bo Burnham brought out Country Song/Pandering," one fan commented.

"Keith having the time of his life with Nicole not knowing the chaos he just put out on the internet," another wrote.

"do u have any idea what u have just done keith urban ??????" a third commenter joked.

Bridgers was previously linked with actor Paul Mescal, whom she was reportedly engaged to, but they split up in 2022. Months later, speculation about a romance between her and Burnham emerged after they were spotted together at a comedy show in December, 2022, and then in January at LAX airport together.

In a recent interview with Them magazine, Bridgers revealed that she was "bullied" by fans amid the rumors.

"I'm coming from a place of literally — I'm feeling it in my body as I'm saying it, but — people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, f**ing bullied me at the airport on the way to my father's funeral this year," she said.

"If you're a kid and the internet somehow taught you that that's an okay thing to do, then of course I hate capitalism and everything that led you to believe that it's okay to do that," Bridgers continued. "I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me f***ing dehumanize me and shame me and f***ing bully me on the way to my dad's wake."