Keith Urban Ends Interview After 'Uncomfortable' Question About Wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban cut an interview short when he abruptly hung up the phone after being asked a "deeply personal question" about an intimate movie scene between his wife, Nicole Kidman, and Zac Efron.

The ordeal took place after the Grammy winner, 57, called into Mix 102.3's "Hayley & Max in the Morning" on Tuesday and was asked by hosts Hayley Peterson and Max Burford a "very tricky … deeply personal question."

Peterson then admitted she was "uncomfortable," so Burford posed the query.

"What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?" he asked, according to Page Six.

Kidman, 58, and Efron, 37, starred together in Netflix's "A Family Affair" last year.

Urban did not reply to the question, and a producer then revealed that the songwriter had been "disconnected from Zoom."

"I think his team hung up on us because they didn't want us to ask that question," the producer said.

Peterson said that was "100% what happened," adding that Urban "doesn't like talking about his wife."

Kidman previously spoke about filming intimate scenes while discussing her film, "Babygirl," a provocative erotic thriller directed by Halina Reijn, during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show." In the film, she plays Romy Mathis, a 57-year-old high-powered CEO who starts a passionate and risky affair with a younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson.

During the interview, Kidman said she had no reservations about filming the scenes.

"I loved the script; I love supporting women in the industry; and it was just really good," she said, according to the Daily Mail.

Filming didn't come without its share of challenges, though.

"There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration," she said.