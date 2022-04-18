Keith Urban Admits Wife Nicole Kidman Helped Him Overcome Alcoholism

Keith Urban has credited Nicole Kidman, his wife of 15 years, with helping him get sober after years of alcoholism and two stints in rehab.

The singer got candid about his struggles with addiction in an interview with The Times, saying that Kidman, with whom he shares two children, helped him to turn his life around.

"In many ways, it was the most powerful act of love to step into the fire and pull me out, because she believed in me, and she saw something in me in such a way that she risked everything, everything, to trust me and pull me out of the fire and allow me then to do the right thing and come out into the light," he said, according to The West News.

During the interview, Urban admitted he tended to refrain from talking about his past because he did not want it to change his relationship with his fans.

"I don't talk a lot about it because I love my audience being able to just come and have a great time. I've nothing against drugs or alcohol," Urban said. He did however have an "allergy" to drinking.

"Everyone does what they want to do to have a great time. I just realized I'm allergic to it," he said, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. "Someone said, 'You have an allergy? What happens when you drink?' And I said, 'I break out in cuffs.' "

Urban has been open about his alcoholism in the past, telling Rolling Stone in 2016 that Kidman helped to save his life.

"I caused the implosion of my fresh marriage," he said. "It survived, but it's a miracle it did. I was spiritually awoken with her. I use the expression 'I was born into her,' and that's how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I could shake off the shackles of addiction."