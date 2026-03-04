Keith Richards Set to Become a Great-Grandfather

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards is about to reach a new family milestone: becoming a great-grandfather.

The 82-year-old musician's granddaughter, model Ella Richards, announced she is expecting her first child with partner Sascha von Bismarck.

She shared the news Wednesday in an Instagram post featuring a black-and-white photograph of herself holding her baby bump.

The child will be the first great-grandchild in Richards' family.

Ella Richards comes from a family long connected to both rock music and fashion. She is the daughter of Marlon Richards, Keith Richards' son with model and actor Anita Pallenberg, who died in 2017, the Daily Mail reported.

Her mother is former model and stylist Lucie de la Falaise, whose own family also has strong ties to the fashion world: She is the niece of Loulou de la Falaise, a longtime muse of designer Yves Saint Laurent.

Ella Richards has previously described her upbringing as creative and unconventional.

"Most of my family are slightly mad and crazy or weird. My whole family are all crazy creatives. No one is academic. Everyone is wild and free-spirited," she told Tatler.

"My grandfather used to wear my grandmother's clothes, and she used to wear his," she added.

Her partner, Sascha von Bismarck, 31, belongs to a well-known aristocratic European family.

He is the son of businessman Count Leopold von Bismarck-Schönhausen and fashion designer Countess Debonnaire von Bismarck, who is known in London social circles and is a close friend of Kate Moss.

Ella Richards and von Bismarck have been together for several years.

Their relationship became public in early 2023 when she appeared on the cover of Tatler and revealed that he had photographed her for the magazine shoot.

"It was really easy. I feel very comfortable with him taking my photo, which is a very personal thing," she said.

Before announcing the pregnancy, Ella Richards had already built a career in fashion.

She entered the industry at 18, making her New York Fashion Week debut and appearing in a Burberry campaign photographed by Mario Testino alongside Moss, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne, and Jourdan Dunn.

She later signed with the Kate Moss Agency and has since walked for brands including Prada, Calvin Klein, Fendi, Valentino, and Sonia Rykiel.

Richards has also spoken about the inspiration she draws from her grandfather's career.

Reflecting on watching the Rolling Stones perform live, she said: "They're high on adrenaline, and it keeps them young. It's so inspiring that they continue to do what they love, as long as they can."