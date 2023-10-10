Keith Richards, 79, Keeps Picking Through Arthritis

Keith Richards, iconic guitarist of The Rolling Stones, said his ability to play has been affected by arthritis.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's "Today," Richards, 79, said he doesn't experience pain but still notices the effects.

"It's a sort of benign version," he said of the arthritis, according to the Guardian. "I think if I've slowed down a little bit it's probably due more to age."

Richards said he noticed that he naturally adapted the way he played certain chords and lead sections on the guitar.

"I found that interesting, when I'm like, 'I can't quite do that any more,' the guitar will show me there's another way of doing this. Some finger will go one space different and there's a whole new door just opened here," he said.

Richards shared his thoughts as the band unveils "Hackney Diamonds," its first studio album in 18 years. The decision to return to the studio, he said emerged after frontman Mick Jagger suggested it near the end of the band's 60th anniversary tour last year.

"And for the first time it hit me in the right spot," said Richards. "Because I've always wanted to record the band as soon after they get off of the road as possible, because then the band is lubricated."

The album features guest appearances from artists such as Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga, whom Richards described as a "piece of work."

"I love working with her because she has a great attitude towards things and a great voice, and I always wanted to see her play off against Mick," Richards said.

Commenting on future plans, Richards explained that he hoped to take the album on tour "while everybody is still standing."

Richards proceeded to dismiss speculation that the band would stop touring any time soon.

"My answer is I'm not Nostradamus. Of course, it's going to end some time, but everybody is in good fettle. There's no particular rush," he said. "We're having great fun doing this. And this is what we do."