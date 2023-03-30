×
Procol Harum Lyricist Keith Reid Dies at 76

By    |   Thursday, 30 March 2023 12:12 PM EDT

Lyricist Keith Reid, who famously co-wrote Procol Harum's hit single "A Whiter Shade Of Pale," died at age 76.

Reid was vital to Procol Harum's success. He never performed for the band but wrote all of its lyrics until 2017, according to BBC. He also frequently toured with the band and attended its shows.

"If I didn't go to every gig I would not be part of the group. I think we have a definite, unique identity," he once said. 

Procol Harum confirmed Reid's death Wednesday on social media. 

"An unparalleled lyricist Keith wrote the words to virtually all Procol Harum songs, as well as co-writing the John Farnham hit 'You're the Voice,'" the band said in a statement. "His lyrics were one of a kind and helped to shape the music created by the band. His imaginative, surreal and multi-layered words were a joy to Procol fans and their complexity by design was a powerful addition [to] the Procol Harum catalogue. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends."

Reid co-founded the band with Gary Booker, Procol Harum's lead singer, pianist and composer, who died last year at age 76, according to Billboard. The band shot into the limelight after the release of its debut single, "A Whiter Shade of Pale," in 1967. The song was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Singles category in 2018.

Reid, in a 1973 interview, described himself as "an agent provocateur" while on tour with the band.

"It's always very difficult for a group to genuinely know how they've played on a show," he said. "They may play something awful at the start of the set and by the end they'll have forgotten it. I can remind them of their mistakes."

Reid also said he attended all the band's recording sessions. 

"You wouldn't expect a playwright not to attend the rehearsals of his play," he said. "My songs are just as personal to me. They're a part of my life. They are not gone from me."

