Keira Knightley: Unaware of 'Harry Potter' Trans Issue

Keira Knightley will voice professor Dolores Umbridge in the upcoming "Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions," and she addressed the transgender issue connected to the books' author, J.K. Rowling.

The project, produced by Pottermore Publishing and Audible, marks a new adaptation of J.K. Rowling's original series.

The project has reignited debate over the author's public statements condemning such transgender issues as male-born athletes in women's sports.

Speaking to Decider, Knightley said she didn't know about the issue surrounding Rowling when she accepted the role.

"I was not aware of that, no. I'm very sorry," Knightley said. "You know, I think we're all living in a period of time right now where we're all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren't we?

"And we've all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect."

Rowling's comments about gender recognition laws have drawn support and backlash in the U.K. and beyond.

In response to the U.K. Supreme Court's decision to uphold limits on trans women's legal status, more than 400 film and TV professionals signed a letter calling for increased support of trans rights.

Among the signatories was actor Paapa Essiedu, who will play professor Severus Snape in HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" TV adaptation.

Speculation soon emerged that Rowling might seek to remove Essiedu from the series, a claim she publicly denied.

"I don't have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn't exercise it if I did," Rowling wrote on X. "I don't believe in taking away people's jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine."

Rowling has confirmed that she remains closely involved with the new HBO project, which is expected to debut in 2026.

Taking to X, Rowling said she read the scripts for the first two episodes of the adaptation and that they are "so, so, so good!"

She also clarified her involvement in the project in reply to a fan asking if she is "doing the writing" for the series.

"No," Rowling wrote, "but I've worked closely with the extremely talented writers."

HBO CEO Casey Bloys confirmed Rowling's role as an executive producer.

"She will be involved. Her insights are going to be helpful on that," Bloys said, noting that the studio's focus remains on the story itself.

"Our priority is what's on the screen. Obviously, the ‘Harry Potter' story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That's our priority — what's on screen."

Deadline reported that Rowling contributed to the early pitch for the Warner Bros. Television "Harry Potter" series, which she is producing through her company, Bronte Film and Television.