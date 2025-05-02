Fury Over Pro-Palestinian Artist's Taxpayer-Funded NYC Gig

New York City officials are being blasted for R&B singer Kehlani's upcoming performance at a taxpayer-funded event in Central Park, reported the New York Post.

Kehlani has been an outspoken critic of Israel's military campaign in Gaza. She included the message "Long Live the Intifada," a reference to two Palestinian uprisings, in a music video last June.

Cornell University last week canceled her planned performance at the school's end-of-semester concert after Jewish students expressed concern over her presence.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y,, in a letter to Mayor Eric Adams, City Parks Foundation head Heather Lubov, and Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said Kehlani "has a history of hate, marked by rhetoric calling for an 'Intifada Revolution,' the 'dismantling of Israel,' and the 'eradication of Zionism.'"

"America's largest city has no business subsidizing or sanitizing antisemitism at taxpayer expense," he added on X. "Stop mainstreaming the extremes and inviting those who invite violence."

Councilwoman Julie Menin, D-Manhattan, said, "[U]tilizing city taxpayer money to support hate speech is unacceptable.

"These concerts should be celebrating inclusiveness and the great diversity of our city, not demonizing any group and calling for its eradication," she said.

Added Mark Treyger, CEO of Jewish Community Relations Council of New York: "An individual who refers to Jews as the ... 'scum of the earth' and calls for their annihilation has no business performing in the heart of New York City, which happens to be home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. Period."

Kehlani last week denied she was antisemitic.

"I am being asked and called to clarify and make a statement yet again, for the millionth time, that I am not antisemitic, nor anti-Jew," she said in an Instagram video Sunday.

"I am anti-genocide. I am anti- the actions of the Israeli government. I am anti- an extermination of an entire people. I'm anti- the bombing of innocent children, men, women. That's what I'm anti," she continued.

A spokesperson for Adams said the parks department doesn't "select, contract, or pay the artists."

"City Parks Foundation raises private funds to support its programming and receives City Council discretionary awards," the person added.