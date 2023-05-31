Keanu Reeves Reunites With Dogstar: Something I've Missed

Keanu Reeves has returned to the concert stage.

The actor and musician, 58, reunited with his band Dogstar for their first performance in over 20 years over the weekend.

The band, comprising Reeves on bass, Bret Domrose on vocals and guitar, and Rob Mailhouse on drums, appeared at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in northern California on Saturday, where they performed songs from their 1996 debut album, "Our Little Visionary" and 2000 album "Happy Ending," as well as from their upcoming untitled album, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Great to be back on stage! What a fantastic day we had. Thank you so much BottleRock," the band wrote Sunday in an Instagram post.

"Thank you for all the kind comments and support," Dogstar added in response to the support it had received on social media. "The love we received from the audience was really beautiful. The support here from everyone is everything."

Reeves admitted in an interview with the S.F. Chronicle that he experienced some nerves in the days leading up to the show. Mailhouse helped to keep him calm.

"He was just super positive," Reeves said. "He was like, 'Listen to the music. Just be present in the song, and it will go from there.' "

Commenting on the show, and the band's future, Reeves added: "Today was like our first kind of foray out. The band wants to play. We have a record, so we're just kind of trying to figure out the best way to marry those two things."

Reeves also opened up about how much he missed performing with Dogstar ahead of the festival performance in an interview with Billboard last week, saying that being with the band is "something I've always missed."

"I missed playing together, I missed writing together, I missed doing shows together," Reeves said. "We came to a spot where we weren't playing anymore, and I missed it … Once we started to play, and it felt good, and really positive and creative, that's when it was like, 'OK, let's make this happen.'"