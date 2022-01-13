World's Oldest Pro Soccer Player Kazuyoshi Miura Signs New Deal

Kazuyoshi Miura, a Japanese soccer player who holds the Guinness World Record for oldest goal scorer, has just signed a new contract, according to Axios.

The 54-year-old athlete, also known as "King Kazu," inked a deal with the Suzuka Point Getters of the fourth-tier Japan Football League.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to play here and will do my best to contribute to the club on the pitch," Miura said in a statement, according to CNN.

Miura began his career with Brazilian side Santos in 1986, Axios reported. From there, he went on to play for 15 clubs across five countries: Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australia, and Japan. After a European stint, he returned home in 2005 and joined Yokohama FC, where he remained until 2021. He now will be coached by his older brother, Yasutoshi, with the Point Getters.

Miura, who turns 55 next month, became the oldest player to feature in the J-League in March last year at 54 years and 12 days, according to CNN. The record was set when he came on as a late substitute against Urawa Reds.

Additionally, he is also the oldest player to score in the J-League after having netted during a March 2017 match while playing in the second division against the Thespakusatsu Gunma team.

In an interview with FIFA last year, Miura admitted he did not expect his career to extend over so many years.

"When I signed my first professional contract in Brazil at the age of 18, I never imagined that I would play until this age," he said. "I have been able to do this because I have put all my energy into football every single year."

When asked whether he saw himself as a leader, Miura said that was an answer he would like to hear from his teammates.

"There is a big difference in age between me and the other players, like a father and a son, so I would like to ask them how they see me," he said. "On the pitch, I feel that I can pass on my passion for football and my behavior on the pitch, because I have been playing longer than the other players."