Kaley Cuoco Rehomed Dog for Getting Into Fights With Fiance's Dog

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about how she had to rehome her beloved dog Shirley, who recently died of cancer.

Taking to Instagram, the "Big Bang Theory" star revealed that Shirley had to leave her home because she and the dog belonging to Cuoco's fiancé Tom Pelphrey were getting into "mega fights."

"Most of you know I had [Shirley] for many, many, many years," said Cuoco, 38. "All of a sudden, you kind of stopped seeing her, and I started to get a lot of questions as to where she was, because it's very unlike me to just stop posting about a dog that I've had since she was 6 weeks old."

Then, she said, the love of her life, Pelphrey, came into her life, "who is also a mega dog lover." Cuoco explained that her fiancé and his "beautiful" German Shepherd, Blue, moved "across the country" to be with her. But "unfortunately, Blue and Shirley started getting into some mega fights."

Cuoco explained that Shirley was "determined to kill" Blue, adding that Shirley was also fighting with other dogs. And although Shirley was "such a people dog" who loved children and families, Cuoco said she was afraid Shirley would hurt another animal. With this in mind, they realized she couldn't live in their home "with how she was behaving."

"I loved her so much, but I was really scared," Cuoco said. "I didn't want something really bad to happen or possibly a person accidentally be there and get hurt."

Cuoco's pet handler and his wife offered to take care of Shirley and have "had her ever since."

"They have loved her so so much, and it was an excruciating decision," she said.

Cuoco explained that Shirley recently "got a very aggressive bone cancer that came on very quickly."

"She was almost 14 years old, which is an unbelievable life for a dog," Cuoco said tearfully. "And I just wanted to share her story and what we had to do."