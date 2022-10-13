Kaley Cuoco Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Actor Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is going to be a first-time mom.

The "Flight Attendant" star is expecting a daughter with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey of "Ozark" fame. The couple revealed the news Tuesday on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Cuoco shared a series of photos including of her and Pelphrey together holding a slice of cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl. She also featured photos of the couple holding up a positive pregnancy test and of her growing baby bump.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. beyond blessed and over the moon," Cuoco captioned the images.

Pelphrey shared several of the same photos on his own Instagram account, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."

Cuoco and Pelphrey met earlier this year at the premiere of "Ozark" and made their public debut as a couple in March. In an interview with Extra, Cuoco said it was "love at first sight."

"My manager actually took me as her guest to the ‘Ozark’ premiere, and I met him there," Cuoco recalled of her first real-life meet with the actor. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

Cuoco was previously married to Karl Cook. The pair began dating in 2016, got engaged the following year and were married in June 2018, according to People. They revealed their split in a joint statement in September 2021, saying, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," the statement continued.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Their marriage was legally dissolved on June 15 of this year.