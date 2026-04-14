Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault, Singer Denies Claim

Australian actor and model Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexual assault, alleging the incident took place nearly two decades ago, a claim Perry's representative has firmly denied.

The allegation surfaced Sunday when Rose posted a series of comments on Threads.

Perry, now 41, has denied the allegations through her representative. In a statement issued Monday to People, the representative said: "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies," the rep said.

"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

Rose, known for "Orange Is the New Black" and "John Wick: Chapter 2," made the claim while responding to a post by Complex about Perry's reaction to Justin Bieber's Coachella performance.

"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s*** what she thinks," Rose wrote.

She later said the alleged incident happened when she was "only in my early 20s" and explained why she had not spoken publicly until now.

"It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly," she wrote. "Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes."

In follow-up posts, Rose described the alleged encounter in graphic terms, claiming Perry approached her while she was "resting" on a friend's lap, pulled her underwear aside and pressed herself against Rose's face, causing her to wake up and become physically ill.

Rose also said it can be difficult to come forward, writing that "as a woman, for a myriad of reasons, opening up about W on W [women-on-women] violence and sexual abuse, seems to be 100 times harder than speaking about the male predators, at least for me."

When other users questioned her motives, including whether the posts were tied to a past online dispute with Perry over the 2017 song "Swish Swish," Rose pushed back.

She said she is "not interested in filing a report over this." She added, "[Perry] is more than welcome to sue me (she won't, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people)."

Rose also alleged there were additional interactions between the two over the years, including claims of "psychological manipulation," and said Perry "wrote and signed the letters of recommendation for my US visa application, in the 2010s."