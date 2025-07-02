Katy Perry Files Restraining Order Over Safety Fears at Calif. Mansion

Katy Perry has sought a restraining order against a man accused of trespassing on her Santa Barbara home on multiple occasions.

Court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly reveal that the pop singer filed a civil harassment restraining order against a man named Ross Elliott Hedrick on June 18 in Santa Barbara, California.

TMZ, citing legal documents, described Hedrick as a "transient" who has twice visited her property.

In her request, she also seeks protection for Orlando Bloom, referring to him as her partner and who lives with her. It has since been reported that the pair have separated.

According to her statement, Hedrick entered her Santa Barbara residence several times in May. Perry noted that he was apprehended following the initial incident but returned approximately one week later.

TMZ shared images believed to have been captured by a Ring camera at Perry's home, which appear to display items allegedly belonging to Hedrick on her property.

After Perry filed for restraining orders, the court granted a temporary order on June 23, set to expire on July 14. A hearing is scheduled for that day to determine whether a more lasting restraining order will be issued.

The restraining order comes amid reports that Perry and Bloom have separated after nine years. The former couple share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

They are yet to confirm the split, but Bloom recently shared a series of cryptic posts on social media.

One post cited a quote by Gautama Buddha via his Instagram stories, which read, "Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most," according to InStyle. In a second story, the actor shared his "Daily encouragement from Daisaku Ikeda," which read, "The important thing is to take the first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next."

Perry and Bloom met in 2016 but split the following year. They later reconciled and became engaged in 2019

In a 2020 interview, Perry reflected on their first split, saying it left her feeling "broken." It did not help that the album she had released at the time did not sell as well as she had hoped.

"I lost my smile," the singer said at the time in an interview with the Canadian radio show "Q on CBC," via CNN. "I don't know if my smile was ever fully, like, authentically mine, but I was riding on the high of a smile for a long time. Which was the validation, love, and admiration from the outside world, and then that shifted."