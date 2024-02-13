Katy Perry Leaving 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons

Katy Perry has announced her exit from "American Idol" after seven seasons.

The singer revelead the bombshell on Monday night during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after Kimmel asked how long she planned to be a judge on the hit ABC show.

"Well, you know, this fall, this September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It's really exciting. It's a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans," she said, according to the New York Post.

"So I think this will probably be my last season for 'Idol,'" added Perry of the upcoming 22nd season.

She has been a judge on the show alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan since its revival in 2018.

"I love 'Idol' so much. It's connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat," Perry said before admitting that her departure had been kept under wraps from her fellow judges.

"Well, they'll find out tonight," she said after being asked by Kimmel what their reaction was to her shocking exit.

Hours later, Perry confirmed on Instagram that she will leave "American Idol."

"Let's play two truths and a lie: 1. I beat @usher at Monopoly Deal. 2. I'm headlining Rock in Rio this September. 3. This is my last season on @americanidol," she wrote.

For years, devoted fans of the show have criticized the 39-year-old singer for her coaching techniques sometimes perceived as "rude."

Perry however, has reportedly claimed that footage had intentionally been edited out of "American Idol" to make her look like a "nasty" judge.

"Katy feels like [the producers] threw her under the bus," an insider told The Daily Mail earlier this year. "She feels like her comments could have been removed."