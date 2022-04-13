'No Country for Old Men' Actress Kathy Lamkin, 74, Dead

Kathy Lamkin, known for her roles in "No Country for Old Men" as well as the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" remake, has died at 74.

The actress' family confirmed she died April 4 following a brief battle with an illness.

"Kathy will be missed by her family and friends," her family said in a statement to Deadline, adding she "left an impact on all she encountered during her life on this Earth."

Born on December 10, 1947, in Graham, Texas, Lamkin appeared in a total of 46 film and TV projects between 1990 and 2014. She taught theater arts at Codwell Elementary School in Houston and later went on to establish venues including the Unicorn School of Acting and USA Theatre.

In 2002 she began commuting between Houston and Los Angeles in order to establish her career. Her efforts paid off. In 2003, Lamkin was cast as Tea Lady in the "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," which paved the way for various other roles in shows such as "Malcolm In The Middle," "Nip/Tuck," "Medium," and "Boston Legal."

In 2005, Lamkin landed a role in the crime comedy film "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," which starred Val Kilmer and Robert Downey Jr. The following year she reprised her role as Tea Lady in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning."

In 2007, Lamkin was cast in "No Country for Old Men" and the following year she landed a Screen Actors Guild Award as a member of the cast which scooped up the honor for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the awards show, the Daily Mail reported.

More recent roles include an appearance in the 2013 film "Sweetwater," which starred Ed Harris and January Jones.

Lamkin is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Jerry and Donald, and her sisters Jeannie Guinn and Jeannette Oreschnigg, according to Deadline. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Stephen L. Lamkin; her daughter Kati; her son Greg and his wife Jamie; and grandchildren Benjamin and Morgan.