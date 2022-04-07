Kathy Griffin Calls Out Joe Rogan: 'The Misogyny Runs So Deep'

Kathy Griffin has spoken out against Joe Rogen and his "frightening" fan base.

The comedian made her remarks while chatting with Interview about a range of topics including the "misogyny" of Rogen's followers.

"His fan base is very frightening because the misogyny runs so deep," she said. "When I make fun of his show, the Elon Musk army comes after me, the Rogan army comes after me, the Tim Pool army comes after me. They're very into swarming."

Griffin added that she had "known guys like Joe" her whole career and it was "guys like that are best to stay away from."

"There are other people that can get in the arena with him, but at 61, I'm just trying to get uncanceled, make a living again, and recover from [expletive] cancer," she added.

In August last year, Griffin announced that she underwent surgery to have part of her left lung removed following a cancer diagnosis. The news was unexpected because she had never smoked, and it left her in shock.

Griffin, who struggled with an addiction to pain killers, said during an interview last year that she had been aware of a mass on her lungs, which she had been closely monitoring for years, but it had not ever grown. Then she overcame her pill habit and started to notice she was experiencing pain in her body. She went to a doctor who found that the mass had doubled in size.

Then, in December, Griffin declared that she was in remission during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"I'm cancer-free," Griffin exclaimed as the audience applauded.

"I had surgery, you're not going to believe this — so, I've never smoked but I got lung cancer. In August, I had half of my left lung removed. I'm not even kidding," she told Kimmel.

During her appearance, Griffin's voice was notably higher and more breathy — something that she explained was caused by an intubation tube temporarily affecting her vocal cord.

"So now I'm like Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe," Griffin quipped.

"It will heal, but I'm sort of enjoying it. I'm a good two octaves higher, I think," she added, before joking, "It's higher than Mariah Carey, I know that."

When asked by Kimmel whether doctors were able to fully remove the tumor, Griffin confirmed that they had.