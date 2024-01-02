×
Tags: kathy griffin | jane fonda | divorce | randy bick

Kathy Griffin Leans on Jane Fonda After Filing for Divorce

By    |   Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:24 PM EST

Kathy Griffin is leaning on her friend, Jane Fonda, as she navigates her divorce from husband Randy Bick. 

In an Instagram post, the actor and comedian, 63, revealed that Fonda, 86, has been her pillar of support amid the challenging time. 

"My girlfriends are going to get me through this," Griffin captioned a pair of photos of herself with the "Barbarella" actress on Sunday. 

"Last night I had to use the bat phone," Griffin continued. "Me ... 'Fonda, it’s Griffin. My heart is broken. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep.' 

"Jane ... 'Come on over kid. I’ll make you something. You’ll eat and I’ll listen,'" she concluded. 

Griffin filed for divorce from Bick, 45, at the Superior Court of California last Thursday, ending their almost four-year marriage. In court papers obtained by People, Griffin specified Dec. 22 as their date of separation and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

The legal papers highlighted Griffin's request to end the court's authority to provide spousal support to either of them. She also asked the court to uphold the premarital agreement from Dec. 23, 2019.

Griffin and Bick began dating in 2011 but only wed in January 2020. Reacting to the divorce news on Instagram, Griffin wrote, "Well ... s***. This sucks."

Several celebrities shared messages of support for Griffin in the comments section of her photo post with Fonda. 

"Oh Kathy. You are loved and supported and you will rise out of this life’s difficult chapter stronger," wrote "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing. "You are a survivor. I’m so so sorry you’re hurting. I wish I could take it away."

"I'm so sorry you're in pain," Carnie Wilson commented. "How wonderful to have that support you'll get through this I promise hone."

Ricki Lake added, "I am so sorry you are hurting. Sending love."

 

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

