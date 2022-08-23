Kathy Griffin Asks Fans to Help With Cancer Scan After Doc 'Ghosts' Her

Kathy Griffin is asking social media followers for help in analyzing her latest cancer scans after her doctors "ghosted" her.

The comedian put out the call Monday on Instagram in a post that included screenshots of her medical notes.

"OK, I know this is crazy but I cannot get an oncologist on the phone and the surgeon who did my half of lung removal has ghosted me," she wrote.

"This is what it's come to people! I'm putting my scan results on Instagram in hopes that somebody will put it under an oncologist's nose and send me some sort of interpretation in English of what's going on with my post operation situation!" Griffin added.

The former reality star received good news in her comment section from cancer survivors and followers in the medical field who confirmed she was still cancer free.

Griffin revealed in August last year that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer and would be undergoing surgery to remove the malignant tumor.

"I'm still a little bit in shock. Not denial, but ... once a day, I'll just turn to, like, nobody next to me and go, 'Can you believe this s**t? Is this a bitch or what?' " she said during an interview with ABC News' Juju Chang. "It's stage 1. It's nowhere else in my body. So I need to focus on that."

Several weeks later Griffin announced that she was cancer free during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"I had surgery, you're not going to believe this — so, I've never smoked but I got lung cancer. In August, I had half of my left lung removed. I'm not even kidding," she told Kimmel.

After undergoing the surgery in August, Griffin provided a candid health update on Instagram explaining that while the procedure went well, the recovery was more than she had anticipated.

"Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!" Griffin wrote, further explaining that she was last in the hospital in June 2020, after attempting to take her own life by overdosing on prescription drugs.

"With over a year clean and drug-free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills," she continued. "Y'know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be OK."