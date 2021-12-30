Katharine McPhee Slams 'Overly Sensitive Society' Following Criticism for Bikini Photo

Katharine McPhee is hitting back at her online critics.

The "American Idol" alum and her husband, David Foster, recently faced backlash over a photo that Foster shared of the mother of one sitting on the grass in a black bikini.

"What baby!" he captioned the shot, seemingly in reference to his wife's post-baby body. She gave birth to their son earlier this year. It was not long before Foster faced criticism for his remarks, but on Wednesday, McPhee jumped to his defense with her own Instagram post.

"I’m sorry, but we are not sorry," she captioned a photo of herself in a red swimsuit. "And for all of you who can’t deal with it, maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that — most people do."

McPhee, 37, went on to say that she lost her baby weight without dieting.

"Diets are the worst, and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone," she wrote. "I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares? BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life. ... Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life, and move on."

She added that she could not deal with "this overly sensitive society right now."

"But as Taylor Swift said, 'Haters gonna hate.' byyeeee," she concluded.

McPhee previously struggled with an eating disorder, and in March she admitted during an appearance on "Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast" that it came back to haunt her during pregnancy.

"The biggest challenge for me through the pregnancy was really the body issue stuff just suddenly came up in a way that hadn’t been present in a long time," she said of her past struggles with bulimia, which developed when she was a teen, according to USA Today.

McPhee has been in recovery for several years and said it was a "shocking" and "upsetting" realization that she may relapse during her pregnancy.

"I was really ravenous the first trimester," she recalled. "The food hunger would come on so quickly and in your brain you're like, Is this the eating disorder version of me, or is this actually my body?"

McPhee explained that she also viewed her body through a distorted lens. Many people suffering from an eating disorder have a distorted view of their body, which may not have a basis in reality.

She sought help from a psychiatrist, who told her that "it’s really common for women who have struggled with eating disorders in the past to have almost like a relapse in some sense when they enter pregnancy."

If you or someone you know is struggling with body image or eating concerns, the National Eating Disorders Association's toll-free and confidential helpline is available by phone or text at 800-931-2237 or by click-to-chat message at nationaleatingdisorders.org/helpline. For 24/7 crisis situations, text "NEDA" to 741-741.

Related Stories: