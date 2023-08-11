×
'Family Tragedy' Hits Katharine McPhee, David Foster

Friday, 11 August 2023 11:57 AM EDT

Katharine McPhee has been forced to bow out of two shows with her husband David Foster in Jakarta, Indonesia, due to "a horrible family tragedy" that requires "at least one of" them to head home to attend to.

McPhee made the announcement Friday morning in a statement on Instagram.

"Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," she wrote. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family."

The 39-year-old singer has been touring Asia with her husband, a 16-time Grammy Award-winning who is 34 years her senior.

"Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love Katharine,” her post concluded.

Foster is expected to perform on Friday and Saturday indicating that McPhee might be traveling back home alone. He will be joined on stage by Michael Bolton, Loren Allred, Peabo Bryson, and Raisa, in Jakarta, according to Page Six.

McPhee and Foster, 73, married in 2019. They share a 1-year-old son named Rennie. Foster also has five adult daughters from previous relationships — Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36.

Foster has candidly discussed his lack of regrets about becoming a father to a sixth child in the later years of his life.

"I’ve loved every single day," he previously said. "It’s the standard thing of like, 'Oh, well, you were so young when you had your children, and you were working day and night, you never saw them.' And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot," he continued. "Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with him. It’s just different."

