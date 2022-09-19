Kate Winslet Taken to Hospital After Falling on Set of New Film

Filming for Kate Winslet's latest movie was paused while the star sought medical care after falling while on set.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 46-year-old Oscar winner was treated at a nearby hospital after an on-set accident while filming the historical drama "Lee."

"Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production," Winslet's team said. "She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."

Winslet stars in the titular role in "Lee," which is a biopic based on Vogue cover model-turned-war correspondent Lee Miller and her experiences traveling to the frontline of World War II, where she tries to expose the truths of the Nazis.

The film is directed by Ellen Kuras and is adapted from the book "The Lives of Lee Miller," written by Lee's son, Antony Penrose, according to the Daily Mail. Winslet, who is producing the film, previously praised Miller.

"A woman I admire tremendously and whom I am so thrilled to be playing in this film," she said. "An extreme lover, thinker, life liver, cook, Vogue cover girl, war correspondent, icon, mother."

Winslet also recently reunited with "Titanic" director James Cameron for "Avatar 2." In the film, Winslet stars as Na'vi warrior Ronal — a role she gladly accepted.

"When Jim [James Cameron] asked me if I would do the films with him, I asked him to describe the character. He said, 'Well, she's basically the female leader of a water tribe.' And I immediately said, 'Yes! Yes!'" Winslet told Variety during a January interview.

"I'm happy with anything to do with water," she continued. "Then to discover that I had an opportunity to learn how to free dive and breath-hold to play the role. It was incredible. So I trained for about a month and was able to really hold my breath for a very long time."