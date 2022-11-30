Kate Hudson Talks Co-parenting Her Children With 3 Different Dads

Kate Hudson is sharing her experience of co-parenting her three kids with three different fathers, saying in a new interview that she feels like they're "killing it."

The "Glass Onion" star, 43, made the remarks during an interview with The Sunday Times while discussing her relationship with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, ex-husband Chris Robinson and ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, each of whom she shares one child with.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," she said of co-parenting with the three fathers. "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."

Hudson shares daughter Rani Rose, 4, with Fujikawa; son Ryder, 18, with Robinson; and son Bingham "Bing," 11, with Bellamy. Speaking with The Sunday Times, the actor shared how her parenting style has changed over the years.

"I'm definitely more present as a mother now that I'm older," she said. "With Ryder, our relationship is so special because I grew up with him. The big learning period of my life and becoming a woman happened as I was being a mother."

Hudson continued, "It was a choice. We wanted to have a baby and it felt instinctual. I was very attached to him and vice versa. I took him everywhere. I didn't leave him until he was 2. I didn't even really put him in school until he was 10, whereas I'm far more structured with my other kids. When Ryder got older I realized a little more structure might be good for the kid."

Commenting on her relationship with Bellamy, Hudson said she couldn't have asked "for a better co-parent" to their son Bingham.

"For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she added. "You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."

Hudson also spoke openly about her hopes for the future with Fujikawa, a longtime family friend who she began dating in 2016. The pair welcomed Rani late in 2018 and in 2021 announced they were engaged.

Hudson admitted they were in no rush to get married but added that she did "hope" they would exchange vows.

"We're not in a hurry. The last thing I need right now is to plan a wedding on top of everything else, but I'm excited about it," she said.

"Last night he was going through some old footage on his phone of him and Rani and it melted my heart," Hudson added. "He's such a wonderful dad and stepdad."