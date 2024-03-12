Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization in Tearful Photos

Kate Beckinsale sparked concern after posting a photo of herself in a hospital on social media.

The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a tribute celebrating her mother's birthday and Mother's Day in the U.K. The post featured several photos of her mother but what alarmed fans were two photos of herself tearfully sitting in a hospital bed. No context was given, but she alluded to being "sick" in the caption.

"Happy birthday and UK Mother's Day this last week to my incredible mother," Beckinsale wrote. "Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s [expletive] and try to make sure there are some bits that aren't. And for looking after our dogs when we can't, and lead us to remember happy things when we can't. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us ... And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

Beckinsale went on to thank her mother for her love and joy.

"It is so inspiring and beautiful," she added. "Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x"

Without further explanation regarding Beckinsale's hospital stay, many fans took to the comments section to express their concerns.

"What on earth are you doing in hospital Kate? Wishing you peace and good health," one person wrote while another added, "Hope you’re ok; life’s tough at times."

In 2019, Beckinsale shared that she had to be hospitalized for a ruptured ovarian cyst, which forced her to skip the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry," Beckinsale captioned a photo of herself in a hospital bed. "So thankful to everyone who looked after me."

Two years later she revealed another hospital trip due to a back injury.

"I was in my hotel room putting on a pair leggings and then it felt sort of like a guitar string snapped and everything was horrific, I mean worse than having a baby bad," she said while appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," according to USA Today.

Beckinsale explained that she was unable to walk, lie down or sit down. Medics had to pick her up in a sheer "like a sausage" and put her on a gurney.