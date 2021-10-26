Kat Von D Closes Her Famous Tattoo Shop After 14 Years

Kat Von D is closing up shop after 14 years in business.

The tattoo artist announced in an Instagram post Monday that she would be shutting down her famous High Voltage Tattoo shop, which was featured in her TLC show ''LA Ink.''

That's not to say that this is the end of her tattooing ventures, according to the artist. Von D explained the reason for her decision was because she was moving to Indiana, where she planned to open a private studio.

''As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA,'' she captioned an image of herself with the words ''Goodbye, California!'' written across.

Von D said that after giving it a lot of thought, she decided to move to Indiana permanently at the end of the year.

''We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there,'' she continued. ''This means that, sadly, I will be closing my beloved tattoo shop @highvoltagetat here in West Hollywood on Dec 1.

''I didn't think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn't present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don't plan on returning to LA very often.''

Von D further explained that her staff would be working with her for the next few weeks, and that tattooing will still take place at the shop in Los Angeles until the end of November.

''I'd like to thank my beloved tattoo family that I've had the honor and privilege of working alongside,'' she added.

Von D opened High Voltage Tattoo in 2007 after starring in ''Miami Ink,'' according to Insider. She was offered her own show shortly after.

Von D later stepped away from running the shop to concentrate on other ventures, including a makeup line with Sephora, which has attracted its share of controversy, most notably in 2015 after releasing a lipstick color called ''Underage Red.'' In 2013, Sephora also pulled a shade called ''Celebutard,'' and issued an apology.