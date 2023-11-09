Kat Von D Explains Why She Gave Up Witchcraft: Was Miserable

Kat Von D is shedding light on her decision to denounce "witchcraft" and embrace Christianity.

The 41-year-old tattoo artist — born Katherine von Drachenberg — made headlines earlier this year when she revealed she had been baptized.

The dramatic change in lifestyle raised a few eyebrows, but during an appearance on the "Relatable" podcast with host Allie Beth Stuckey, Von D explained that she chose a new path after "re-evaluating her perspectives," noting that she is now "on fire for Jesus" and adding that she does not "plan on this dimming out," according to the Daily Mail.

Born in Mexico and raised by missionary Christians, Von D explained that she "grew up with God" in the household. But she began to stray after adopting a "freethinking mentality" which resulted in her questioning "everything." She started "resenting" the church after running away at age 14.

"As I got into my 20s I started looking — without knowing — into new-age stuff," she said.

She started delving into spiritualism, involving practices such as tarot cards, meditation camps, and spiritual retreats.

Her turning point came in 2020, just before lockdown. Von D admitted she found herself feeling "miserable" and concluded that "this obviously hasn't worked for us."

"I started just kind of re-evaluating. Going down the list of what I'm doing with my life and what my perspectives are and then it got to the part of my spirituality and that's where I started really rethinking a lot of things," she said.

She began to watch sermons on Sundays, noting that she "desired more and more and more" so she started studying the Bible.

Soon after, she disposed of a collection of her occult books, including titles on witchcraft, meditation, and yoga.

"I came to this really awesome realization that night that I don't want these crutches in my life anymore — and that's what I really saw them as. I just want Jesus," she explained.

"I feel like it's a very narrow road. I feel like these breathing techniques or spellwork or nature worship — all of these things are just crutches. They're not really my answer," she continued.

"I would rather eliminate any distractions and this is just what works for me."

Getting rid of the books was her way of "proclaiming where I stand with certain things."

"I don't want to have anything to do with this anymore," she noted.

"I'm on fire for Jesus. I don't plan on this dimming out," Von D continued. "The more and more I learn the more and more excited I get about things and the more at ease I am about what's happening in this world and what's happening in my marriage or in all of it."