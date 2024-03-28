×
Tags: karlie kloss | josh kushner | life | magazine | publisher | jewish

Josh Kushner, Karlie Kloss to Revive Life Magazine

Thursday, 28 March 2024 11:32 AM EDT

Entrepreneur and model Karlie Kloss, along with her husband, billionaire investor Joshua Kushner, will be reviving LIFE magazine, which stopped regular publication over two decades ago.

Kloss and Kushner's Bedford Media announced Thursday a deal to bring back LIFE Magazine in both print and digital formats.

This partnership with Dotdash Meredith will revive LIFE as a regular publication and media outlet, Variety reported. IAC created Dotdash Meredith after it acquired Meredith for $2.7 billion, which came after Meredith acquired Time Inc., the previous owner of LIFE.

The LIFE Magazine deal follows Bedford Media's recent acquisition of i-D Magazine from Vice Media Group.

Kushner is the founder of venture-capital firm Thrive Capital and the younger sibling of Jared Kushner, the former White House adviser and son-in-law to former President Donald Trump.

LIFE was initially launched in 1883 and gained widespread popularity as a weekly magazine until its discontinuation by previous owner Time Inc. in 1972. It was revived in 1978, only to face another suspension of regular publication by Time Inc. in 2000.

The terms of the partnership between Bedford Media and Dotdash Meredith have not been made public.

Under the agreement, Bedford Media will take charge of the entire operation of the revamped LIFE Magazine, overseeing editorial strategies, revenue streams, and media initiatives.

Dotdash Meredith meanwhile, will maintain exclusive rights to the extensive LIFE photography and content archives spanning from the 1930s.

Additionally, Dotdash Meredith will continue to produce specialized magazines under the LIFE brand, catering to specific topics, and available for purchase at newsstands.

"We see LIFE as an uplifting and unifying voice in a chaotic media landscape," Kloss, CEO of Bedford Media, said in a statement. "While Bedford is a new media company, we are deeply inspired by LIFE's iconic legacy and ability to connect diverse audiences with universal narratives of humanity."

Kushner will be taking on the role of publisher of LIFE Magazine.

"LIFE's legacy lies in its ability to blend culture, current events, and everyday life — highlighting the triumphs, challenges, and unique perspectives that define us," Kloss said.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Thursday, 28 March 2024 11:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

