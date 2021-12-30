Kardashians' Former Manager Murdered, Boyfriend Arrested: Report

Hollywood manager Angela Kukawski, who worked with various celebrities including the Kardashians and Nicki Minaj, has died in what is believed to be a grizzly murder involving her boyfriend, according to reports.

The 55-year-old mother of five was reported missing on Dec. 22 in the suburban area of Sherman Oaks, California, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday. She was discovered the next day dead inside her vehicle, which was parked on the street in the Simi Valley area.

Earlier reports indicated that a woman believed to be in her 50s was allegedly found stabbed to death in the trunk of the vehicle in the area. Kukawski had not been identified at the time.

Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, has been identified as a suspect and has been arrested. Police believe that he killed Kukawski inside their Sherman Oaks home, placed her in the trunk of the car, and drove to Simi Valley, where he left it parked.

The DA's office told Fox News that Barker has been charged with two counts for murder and torture. In a filed complaint, the DA's office further stated that Barker murdered Kukawski "with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and, for a sadistic purpose, inflict great bodily injury."

News of her death sent Hollywood into mourning, with several celebrities taking to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to Kukawski.

"Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know," Minaj wrote on her Instagram Story. "You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in Peace."

The Kardashian-Jenner family described Kukawski as "truly the best" in a statement to TMZ.

"She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible," the statement continued. "She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."

Todd Bozick, who worked alongside Kukawski at Boulevard Management, also released a statement to Variety.

"We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski," he said. "Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends."