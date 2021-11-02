Twitter Erupts After Kanye West Escorts Marilyn Manson, Bieber to Sunday Service

Kanye West has stirred controversy after inviting Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber to attend his most recent Sunday service.

Both entertainers accepted, but it was Manson's appearance at the event that raised eyebrows. The shock rocker, who has been accused of sexual abuse by several women, has used anti-Christian symbols in his artwork and past music videos and has also long been affiliated with The Church of Satan.

However, in footage of Sunday's religious gathering, Manson is seen bowing his head in prayer with Bieber and West, known now as Ye, who all wore head-to-toe white clothing.

"Thank you for your forgiveness, thank you for your Holy Spirit that dwells in us, thank you for your majesty," Bieber said while leading the prayer circle, according to USA Today. "God thank you for your people… wrap us with your love, show us who you are… thank you Jesus."

Twitter users were confused by Manson’s presence.

"wtaf [what the actual f**k] is going on why is kanye and justin bieber converting MARLYIN MANSON to christianity," one tweeted upon learning of Manson's attendance at the event.

"Can’t believe we live in a timeline where Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson are huddled up in a circle hugging," another fan tweeted.

"I did not have marilyn manson leading a prayer circle with justin bieber and kanye west on my 2021 bingo card," a third Twitter user wrote.

In a 2007 interview with WikiNews, Church of Satan High Priest Peter Gilmore confirmed that Manson was a member of the establishment and had been given an honorary priesthood. That said, Gilmore explained that Manson's music and stage shows did not "exemplify Satanism in particular."

"He is a really sweet and sincere guy, which has nothing to do with what all of the world sees in just his act and his art," Gilmore added.

