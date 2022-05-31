Kanye West's Fourth Divorce Lawyer Quits

Kanye "Ye" West's lawyer who was representing him in his ongoing divorce case with his ex, Kim Kardashian, has quit.

Samantha Spector filed a May 26 motion to be relieved as counsel for West, according to new court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

"There has been an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship," leading her to step down from the divorce proceedings, the outlet noted.

Spector served West the motion and has communicated with him through his new attorney, Deborah Hong, as well as via email and the mail, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"Attorney has communicated with Ms. Hong, an attorney-at-law, who has confirmed she is acting on behalf of Ye and should receive all communications directed to him," Spector stated in the motion.

The attorney took over the case after West fired Chris Melcher a day before Kardashian's March hearing in which she was declared legally single, according to Billboard. The reasons for his dismissal were unclear.

Kardashian originally filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly six years of marriage. Initially, both parties kept things civil as they co-parented their four children — North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 3 — but things eventually broke down and resulted in West launching several attacks, on social media and via his music, directed at his estranged wife and Pete Davidson, who Kardashian has been dating since meeting on the set of "Saturday Night Live" last year.

Kardashian responded earlier this year in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories.

"Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."