Kanye West's Website Sells $20 Swastika Shirts

Kanye West caused a stir during Sunday's Super Bowl with a Yeezy.com ad that took an unexpected turn — after the commercial aired, he changed the website to feature a single item for sale: a swastika T-shirt priced at $20.

Before the ad aired, Yeezy.com featured a selection of unbranded clothing, such as shirts, pants, and jackets, with no controversial items, Variety reported. However, immediately after the ad aired, the website changed to feature a swastika T-shirt for sale, which wasn’t available before. Variety confirmed this shift after checking the site right after the commercial ran in Los Angeles, showing a clear contrast between the website’s content before and after the ad.

Insiders revealed that the Yeezy.com ad passed legal approval and proceeded because there were no content issues with the 30-second spot. The low-budget ad, filmed on an iPhone, shows West sitting in what appears to be a dentist’s chair, awkwardly saying, “So what’s up, guys? I spent, like all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um ... um ... go to Yeezy.com.”

Within an hour of the ad airing in Los Angeles and other markets, West changed the website to feature only the $20 white T-shirt with a swastika. By that time, the commercial had already aired, and it was too late to stop the shift.

The ad aired on three Fox-owned stations, including KTTV Los Angeles, and may have been shown in additional local markets.

As Variety noted, there were numerous red flags indicating that selling an ad to West could be problematic. The hip-hop star has publicly declared himself a Nazi, and his X account was deactivated after he posted racist and antisemitic comments, including saying, “I’m a Nazi” and referring to Hitler as “so fresh.”

In announcing his departure from X, West wrote, "I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and good night," according to the Independent.