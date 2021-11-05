Kanye West Says He Still Supports Trump, Slams #MeToo Movement in Interview

Kanye West is not holding back.

The rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye, sat down for his first interview since splitting with Kim Kardashian and no topics were off territory. Joining rapper N.O.R.E and DJ EFN for a chat on the Drink Champs podcast, West admitted he still supported former president Donald Trump, took aim at the #MeToo movement and briefly spoke up about his divorce.

West was for a time a vocal supporter of Trump but in a 2019 Forbes interview said he was taking off his red cap. He changed his tone again during the interview, revealing that he "still got a red hat on today" adding, "I’ll let y’all know that. I might not got it on, but I’ll let y’all know where I stand," according to Mediaite.

During his interview, which aired Thursday, West also addressed the backlash he faced after inviting shock rocker Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby to his recent "Donda" listening party.

Manson has been accused of sexual abuse by several women while DaBaby was criticized for making homophobic remarks during a live show earlier this year. While on stage he asked attendees who weren't gay men or people affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights. He then stated that HIV/AIDS "make you die in two or three weeks," according to the Associated Press.

Commenting on the heat he had taken for bringing both Manson and DaBaby to his party, West suggested the #MeToo movement was a "mob mentality."

"All the #MeToo—like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, right after both of them got canceled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel a song," he said, according to Mediaite.

"They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against their will—that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is 1984 mind-control we’re in. And mob mentality."

In addition to his remarks about Trump and the #MeToo movement, West also took a swipe at "Saturday Night Live" for encouraging his estranged wife to mock him during a monologue last month.

"SNL making my wife say, 'I divorced him,' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t see the papers,'" he said. "We’re not even divorced … They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together."