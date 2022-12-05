London Studio Offers Free Ye Tattoo Removal

A U.K.-based tattoo removal studio is offering free removal of Kanye West tattoos.

The rapper and artist who now goes by the name Ye has repeatedly made antisemitic comments and promoted conspiracy theories in recent weeks, to increasing backlash. In response, London's tattoo removal studio, NAAMA, announced its offer to remove all Ye-inspired body artwork. The initiative has received "global interest and a great response," according to Briony Garbett, NAAMA’s CEO.

"It seems there are a few former fans with tattoo regret," he told CNN.

As of Monday morning, three people had begun laser removal on their Ye tattoos and an additional 10 have booked consultation appointments. Removal typically costs about $2,456, depending on the size of the tattoo and the number of treatments needed.

"When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they start making headlines for all the wrong reasons, it’s not exactly something you want to wear on your sleeve that you are or were a fan," said Garbett. "With that in mind, we wanted to come to the aid of those who are embarrassed about their Kanye West-inspired tattoos and are offering complimentary treatment for all U.K. fans that want them removed."

The campaign stems from another project by the studio that provides free laser tattoo removal for clients with tattoos that can be regarded as traumatic and triggering. These can range from gang tattoos to hate symbols.

"We understand that tattoos can be triggering for some people and not everyone can afford to remove their tattoos," Garbett said.

Ye continues to make antisemitic comments despite businesses like Adidas and Balenciaga terminating partnerships with him. Last week, Ye praised Nazis and Adolf Hitler during an appearance on Alex Jones' Infowars program.

"You're not Hitler, you're not a Nazi, you don't deserve to be called that and demonized," Jones told Ye, who appeared wearing a black face mask.

"Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone," Ye said. "And Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we're doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we're pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone I use as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I'm done with that. I'm done with the classifications."

He continued: "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. How about that one? Also, Hitler was born Christian."

Responding to Jones' remarks that he has a "Hitler fetish," Ye added, "I like Hitler ... it's not a fetish. I just like information."