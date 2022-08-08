Kanye West Skewers Davidson After Breakup With Kardashian

Kanye West stirred controversy after posting a mock death notice for Pete Davidson after news that Davidson's relationship with West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had ended.

West has been openly critical of Davidson, who he nicknamed "Skete," in the several months that the "Saturday Night Live" star dated Kardashian. When reports emerged Friday that they had gone their separate ways, West was quick to weigh in on their relationship's demise on social media.

Taking to Instagram, West posted a mockup of a New York Times with the words "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28" emblazoned on the front page. He also alluded to his fallout with fellow rapper Kid Cudi with small-print text at the bottom that reads: "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."

Earlier this year, West faced criticism after releasing the clay animation music video for his single "Eazy," which depicted Davidson being kidnapped and buried alive. Around the same time, West shared in a since-deleted Instagram post screenshots of messages from Kardashian warning that he was creating a "dangerous and scary environment" for Davidson with his posts, according to Newsweek.

"Someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault," Kardashian wrote, according to the screenshots cited by the outlet.

"Upon my wife's request please nobody do anything physical to Skete. I'm going to handle the situation myself," West wrote as the caption, according to Newsweek. He later apologized for the post, which could be perceived as "harassing" Kardashian.

"I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me," West wrote via Newsweek.

"I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim," he continued. "I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."