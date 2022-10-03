Kanye West Makes Runway Debut as Model

Kanye West is broadening his horizons.

The rapper made his runway debut as a model at this year's Paris fashion week over the weekend. Opening Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2023 show, West walked down the runway, which was staged outdoors at the city's Parc des Expositions and appeared to be made of ankle-deep mud, wearing a black baseball cap and black heavy-duty utility vest, both emblazoned with the word "Security," according to Page Six.

West's kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian, were reportedly in attendance, along with Kylie Jenner.

Legendary designer Betsey Johnson, 80, was among those to react to West's runway debut. Taking to his Instagram Stories, West shared a screenshot of a text message from Johnson.

"I felt a little bit emotional when you walked," she wrote. "It felt really special."

West replied, "After all the battles Even this year Pretty amazing I'm emotional too.

"We have more battles ahead of us," he added. "But we're going to win God is on our side."

The modeling stint came days after West caused confusion for temporarily changing his Instagram profile picture to a photo Kris Jenner, his former mother-in-law. West has publicly been feuding with the "Kardashian" star's family on social media and this was meant to be an attempt to rebuild bridges with them.

"I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect," West wrote Wednesday in an Instagram story, according to the Los Angeles Times. "Let's change the narrative."

During an appearance on "Good Morning America" last Thursday, the "Donda" hitmaker apologized for comments he made about Kardashian as well as her family and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger," the rapper said. "But also, ain't nobody else finna be causing no stress, either."

West added that Kardashian, needs to "be least stressed and at best sound mind, and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."