Kanye West Deletes All Instagram Posts About Kim Kardashian and Their Kids

Kanye West has scrubbed his Instagram account of all posts about his family. As of Wednesday no photos of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, or their kids, appear on his account. Neither do the series of escalating posts in which the rapper lashed out at Kardashian over the weekend.

The ordeal began after West called out Kardashian for allowing their 8-year-old daughter, North West, to have a Tik Tok account.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" he captioned the since-deleted post, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Candace Owens addressed the topic on Twitter, saying: "There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color."

"THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE THERE’S A LOT OF CELEBRITIES SCARED TO SAY SOMETHING IN PUBLIC BUT THEY’LL TEXT ME IN PRIVATE AND SAY THEIR ON MY SIDE," West replied on Instagram, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. "I WILL NO LONGER PUT MY HAND THROUGH A BLENDER TO HUG MY CHILDREN."

Kardashian responded to West in a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram Stories, explaining how hurt she was by his behavior.

"Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."

West continued with his allegations the following day alleging that Kardashian accused him of "putting a hit" on her. Hours later, West deleted the post, along with all others regarding the dispute.

Last month West caused a stir after he criticized Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in his new single, "Eazy," saying he wants to "beat his a*s," according to Cosmopolitan. He also appeared to slam Kardashian for her parenting.

"I watched four kids for like five hours today ... I got love for the nannies, but real family is better," the song's lyrics read. "The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."