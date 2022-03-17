Kanye West Suspended From Instagram After Hurling Racial Slur at Trevor Noah

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after posting a racial slur directed at "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to CNN that the rapper had violated the platform's policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment and was restricted from posting, commenting and other actions for 24 hours. The company may also take further action if necessary.

West posted the slur on Wednesday in response to a "Daily Show" segment in which Noah aired concerns about West's recent treatment of his former wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February last year, and her boyfriend comedian Pete Davidson.

In recent activity on social media. West posted two videos for his new song "Eazy" depicting a likeness of Davidson being abused and tortured. Noah used the ordeal to draw upon his own personal experiences with abuse, sharing that his mother was shot in the head by his stepfather.

"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous," Noah said in the segment. "But what she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."

After West verbally attacked Noah on Instagram, the comedian issued a response saying that although he admired West as a musician, he could not condone his behavior. Commenting on West's controversial post that included the racial slur, Noah said it broke his heart to see the rapper "like this."

"I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain," he wrote, according to The Wrap. He then directly addressed the racial slur.

"Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree," he wrote, according to The Wrap. "Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."