Kanye West to Turn Homes Into Churches, 'Going to Be Homeless in a Year'

Kanye West has announced his plans to convert all of his homes into churches and in doing so believes he will be "homeless in a year."

The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, spoke about his intentions during an interview with culture magazine 032c, suggesting that it was time for society to move past the capitalist model and adopt a simpler lifestyle.

"We are under capitalist rule, and it’s killing us. It’s time to change that," he said, according to High Snobiety, while explaining the reasons for wanting to sell off his property.

"The ultimate good life is simpler. It’s for those who are willing to not have any possessions. Your baggage weighs you down," he said. "I’m going to be homeless in a year. I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches. We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go."

West explained that his ultimate aspiration was to develop an "artist commune" where "food should always be available."

"The opportunity to make art and be around friends should always be available," he said.

West owns several luxurious properties which includes a Malibu home as well as a house in Antwerp, Belgium, his private multimillion-dollar ranches in Wyoming, and his residence in L.A., according to Love Property.

He and estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce earlier this year, have a joint property portfolio worth nearly $100 million, the outlet noted. It appears the couple may be coming towards an agreement on who will get what with Kardashian reportedly coughing up $23 million for their minimalist Hidden Hills mansion.

Earlier this week, Kardashian filed documents to be declared legally single. This would mean that she will essentially separate marital status from her slow-moving divorce from West, according to Rolling Stone. If the judge signs off the paperwork, Kardashian will then only have to concern herself with issues of child custody, property, and other possessions.