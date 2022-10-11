Kanye West Invited to Holocaust Museum After Antisemitic Comments

Kanye West's recent string of antisemitic comments on social media captured the attention of the Holocaust Museum L.A., which invited the rapper, who now goes by Ye, to drop in for a visit to learn about the impact of hate speech.

In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, the museum said, "Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum L.A. to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocide."

West was widely condemned after writing in a tweet that he was "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," according to Billboard.

"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," he added. Twitter promptly removed the tweet for violating the platform's rules.

Before that, Meta had removed Instagram posts by West after he violated its policies for posting an exchange purportedly between himself and rapper P. Diddy in which West claimed he would "show the Jews that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me," Billboard noted.

In its Instagram story, the Holocaust Museum noted, "The Holocaust started with only words that sadly begat stereotypes, racial and religious tropes and blaming others and led to the murder of six million Jews. At Holocaust Museum LA it is our mission to commemorate those who were murdered, educate on the Holocaust and all genocides including the genocide perpetrated against the Armenian People (of which your children would be included), and inspire a more dignified and humane world."

The statement ended with an invitation for West to visit the museum.

"Your words reach millions and you can choose to incite or you can choose to inspire," the message concluded.