Kanye West Named Suspect in Criminal Battery Investigation

Kanye West has been named a suspect for allegedly punching a fan, according to reports.

LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes told Variety that the incident took place Thursday morning at around 3 a.m. at South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown Los Angeles, which is located outside of Soho Warehouse, a members-only club. West was not arrested.

TMZ was among the first to break the news, reporting that West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, allegedly pushed then punched a fan. The outlet noted that the case is being investigated as a misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum jail sentence of six months.

TMZ also posted video footage shot "sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning" of an irate West yelling at someone in a parking lot.

"Did y'all say that or not? Did y'all say that or not?" he is heard saying to an unidentified person. "Cuz that's what happened right f*****g now."

Earlier that night, West was reportedly at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood with his new girlfriend, actress Julia Fox. He later left and drove off alone while she remained in the club. Video has since emerged of West and Madonna hanging out hours before the incident.

According to the Independent, West was also seen with several other celebrities, including former boxer Floyd Mayweather, NFL player Antonio Brown, and Fox.

West's relationship with Fox has caused a stir, resulting in the actress having to deny that it was a PR stunt during the most recent episode of her podcast, "Forbidden Fruits."

"There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t," she said, according to the Independent.

Fox confirmed their relationship recently to Interview Magazine. They were spotted on their first public date earlier this month.

"I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, ‘Oh my God, this makes so much sense,'" Fox added during her podcast.