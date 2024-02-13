Kanye West: Faced Bankruptcy After Antisemitic Remarks

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, claimed that he was "two months away" from declaring bankruptcy, losing $2 billion in a day after Adidas ended its partnership with his brand Yeezy.

The musician, 46, lost his billionaire status in 2022 due to terminated contracts after antisemitic comments and controversy over White Lives Matter T-shirts at his Paris Fashion Week show.

Speaking with TMZ, Ye said he took a massive financial knock and invested "everything" he had left into Sunday's $7 million Super Bowl advertisement for his fashion brand and his new album, "Vultures."

"I'm just be honest with y'all. I was two months from going bankrupt, and I put everything I had into it [the album and the Super Bowl advert]," he told TMZ.

Ye and his wife Bianca Censori moved to Italy as his wealth began to plummet.

Ye announced Monday that Yeezy earned $19.3 million from the Super Bowl ad, and his album "Vultures" topped charts in 100 countries. There has been speculation that the controversy surrounding him had contributed to his success, but Ye told TMZ that "it wasn't about the controversy. It was about being able to say how you felt out loud."

"If I didn't have the various skill sets of music and clothing and the fanbase, they would have been able to destroy me. But because we had all those skill sets, somehow I'm here inside of this universe able to fight," he said.

Responding to questions about whether he regretted his antisemitic remarks, Ye added, "They got the right to their opinion; I got the right to my opinion."

The rapper made his comeback during the Super Bowl with a bizarre commercial for his fashion brand. In the promo, filmed in the back of a car, Ye joked about his team spending so much on the Super Bowl spot that they had no budget left for a traditional commercial.

"Hey y'all, this is Ye and this is my commercial … (my team) spent all the money on the commercial spot (so we) actually didn't spend any money on the actual commercial," he said in the commercial.

"But the idea is, I want you to go to Yeezy.com. Imma write it at the bottom of the screen … and I got some shoes, and ummmm … that's it."