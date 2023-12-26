TV Actor Kamar de los Reyes of 'One Life to Live' Dead at 56

"One Life to Live" star Kamar de los Reyes has died at age 56.

A representative for the family confirmed the news to People, noting that the actor died Sunday in Los Angeles shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

Born Nov. 8, 1967, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, de los Reyes grew up in Las Vegas with a love for song and dance, which ultimately led him to Los Angeles in the 1980s to pursue a career as an entertainer, according to the statement.

In 1994, de los Reyes made his theatrical debut as Pedro Quinn in the praised off-Broadway show, "Blade to the Heat." He went on to portray Ferdinand in a Shakespeare in the Park rendition of "The Tempest" and also appeared in several film roles with credits including "Nixon," "Salt," and "Sleepy Hollow." His most notable role came in 1995 when he was cast as villain Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera "One Life to Live." He would hold that role until 2009.

More recently, from 2022 to 2023, de los Reyes appeared in seven episodes of the hit CW show "All American" as Coach Montes.

Outside of TV, the actor held a prominent role in the gaming world, portraying villain Raul Menendez in the renowned Call of Duty series, E! News noted.

He contributed voice and motion-captured performance for the character across multiple titles: "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" (2012), "Call Of Duty: Strike Team" (2013), "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" (2018), and the recent releases "Call Of Duty: Vanguard" and "Call Of Duty: Warzone" in 2022.

De los Reyes was filming for "All American" at the time of his death. He also had roles in Hulu's upcoming limited series "Washington Black" and in Marvel's upcoming "Daredevil" series.

De los Reyes is survived by his wife, actress Sherri Saum, and his son Caylen, 26, from a previous relationship, as well as by twins Michael and John, 9, whom he shared with Saum, according to People. He also is survived by brothers Daniel and Walfredo, Jr., sisters Lily and Ilde, and parents Matilde and Walfredo.