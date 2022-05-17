'Rescued by Ruby' K-9 Featured in Netflix Show Euthanized

A Rhode Island dog was euthanized after touching millions of hearts by becoming the subject of a recent Netflix movie that chronicled her story of going from shelter dog to lifesaving police K-9.

Ruby, an 11-year-old dog from "Rescued by Ruby," was put down Friday after "a sudden, acute, and untreatable illness," state police said in a statement.

Several months ago her handler Rhode Island State Police Cpl. Daniel O’Neil fondly boasted about how his beloved was "a very alpha female" who "loves to run the roost," according to WJAR. Together, they participated in many search-and-rescue missions, but while Ruby led an enriching life, things were not always easy for the Australian shepherd and border collie mix.

As a shelter dog at the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA), Ruby was homed and returned multiple times before O’Neil adopted her.

"Ruby was so smart and really needed a partner, someone to work with ... she had a lot of drive and wanted a job," said Pat Inman, who trained Ruby at the RISPCA.

In 2018, Ruby was named American Humane Hero Dog Search and Rescue Dog of the Year after she located a lost and "distressed teenager" in Glocester who happened to be Inman's son.

"She definitely changed my life. My son wouldn't be alive, and that's not an exaggeration in any way," Inman said.

O'Neil and Ruby's story captured the attention of Hollywood, becoming the inspiration for "Rescued by Ruby," which was released a few months ago on Netflix.

"We had no idea Ruby would touch the hearts of people worldwide. I think it was No. 2 worldwide," said Louise DuArt, writer of "Rescued by Ruby."

"K-9 Ruby dedicated her life to serve the citizens of Rhode Island and make a positive impact on every person she ever interacted with,” state police said in a statement. “She became a symbol of hope for all shelter dogs, showing the world what a shelter dog can do when just given love and the chance to shine.

"She had a full, happy, and wonderful life, not only as a trooper, but as part of a loving family. She worked right until the end and never gave up doing what she loved most — making people smile."