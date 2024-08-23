Rapper Juvenile Storms Off Plane After Airline Downgrades Ticket to Coach

Rapper Juvenile stormed off a plane after flight attendants attempted to downgrade him from first class to coach.

The incident took Wednesday onboard an American Airlines flight from New Orleans to Dallas; and Juvenile, whose real name is Terius Gray, caught the ordeal in his Instagram Live.

As Page Six reported, the rapper kicked up a stink when flight attendants informed him of his seat change.

His wife, Shadonna Jones, was not asked to switch seats and can be heard in the video defending her husband, saying, "I'm his wife, so how can you downgrade him and I could still stay?"

Juvenile grew increasingly agitated, saying, "You ain't going to put me in no coach. This ain't never happened to me in my life."

He proceeded to tell the American Airlines staff that they would regret their actions.

"I'm a celebrity," he said. "There's going to be repercussions for this because I'ma get off the plane. I'm not going to let y'all disrespect me like that.

"I'm not going to let y'all choose me out of all the people on the plane and disrespect me, so I'm going to get off the plane. You ain't going to disrespect me."

Rather than switch seats, Juvenile decided to exit the flight instead with his wife, saying, "Out of all the people on the plane, y'all done picked a celebrity."

It has since emerged that the "Set It Off" rapper wasn't specifically targeted but was picked randomly by an automated system. An American Airlines rep explained to Page Six that the issue occurred because of an "unplanned change in aircraft," which meant there were fewer first-class seats available than on the plane Juvenile was originally set to fly on.

"American Airlines strives to provide a positive experience to every traveler and we apologize for Mr. Gray's recent experience with us," the spokesperson said.

"An unplanned change in aircraft type affected his seat assignment, and we regret he wasn't notified prior to boarding. A member of our team has spoken with Mr. Gray personally to resolve the situation."

The airline did not disclose how Juvenile's situation was ultimately handled or if he received any compensation for the inconvenience.