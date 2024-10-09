Justin Timberlake Postpones Newark Concert Due to Injury

Justin Timberlake abruptly canceled his Newark, New Jersey, show Tuesday after sustaining a last-minute injury.

The 43-year-old singer had just resumed his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" after a month-long hiatus when he announced the news via Instagram.

"I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show," he wrote. "I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I'm so disappointed to not see you all — but I'm working to reschedule ASAP."

Timberlake promised followers to "make it up to you and give you the show y'all deserve," adding, "Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always."

The "Mirrors" singer has not disclosed the severity or cause of his injuries, and it's uncertain whether he will cancel additional tour dates, with his next show scheduled for Oct. 11 in Philadelphia.

Last month, Timberlake pleaded guilty to impaired driving after his June arrest in the Hamptons. Appearing in a Sag Harbor Village Court, he was fined $500 with a $260 surcharge, ordered to complete 25 hours of community service, and required to make a public safety announcement.

"I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself," he said in court at the time, adding that he was "grateful for the opportunity to move forward" and use his platform to hopefully help others make "better decisions."

"I should've had better judgment," he said to the judge. "I understand the seriousness of this."

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor shortly after midnight on June 18 after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane.

When approached, he appeared to be under the influence, with "bloodshot and glassy" eyes, slowed speech, and unsteadiness on his feet, police in court filings said.

The documents reveal that Timberlake admitted to having just one martini and claimed he was driving home behind friends.

- The Associated Press contributed to this article.