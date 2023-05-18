Justin Long Lets Slip He and Kate Bosworth Are Married

Justin Long has casually let slip that he and Kate Bosworth secretly got married.

The actor shared the news by referring to Bosworth as his "now-wife" on his "Life is Short" podcast with guest Kyra Sedgwick while discussing filming on location.

"I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife and so she came to visit and I had never been comfortable with … well set visits I was never crazy about," he said. "I liked separating the relationship and the, I don't know. But I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."

The pair were also pictured wearing their wedding bands in a photo Bosworth posted of them and two others sitting around a table on Mother's Day on social media, according to People.

Bosworth and Long were first linked in March 2022 and went Instagram-official in May. In April they announced their engagement on Long's "Life is Short."

"I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal," Bosworth explained of Long's proposal.

The actor admitted, to him, the moment "felt so organic" and "connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through — like, a real-life change — and so it came out in a very organic way."

He had originally planned to propose on Bosworth's 40th birthday in January, but "things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings."

Bosworth revealed they had "just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist."

"We were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was, 'Make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need,'" she said.

"I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin ... I smiled at you, and I said, 'What do you need?' And he really looked at me and he said, 'To spend my life with you,'" Bosworth continued.

"And I smiled and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you,'" she recalled.